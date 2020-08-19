Developer – Java (Senior)

Developer – Java (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Building and supporting applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.

Designing, developing, testing, documenting and supporting applications written in Java.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Information Systems.

Skills / Experience:

5 years of noteworthy and relevant software development experience.

Experience with core Java programming language and design patterns.

Experience with: Spring | Web services, in particular REST. Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment. Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux. AngularJS | Docker | JWT.

Exposure to Agile, Scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

