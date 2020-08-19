Developer – Java (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Building and supporting applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.
- Designing, developing, testing, documenting and supporting applications written in Java.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or Information Systems.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 years of noteworthy and relevant software development experience.
- Experience with core Java programming language and design patterns.
- Experience with:
- Spring | Web services, in particular REST.
- Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment.
- Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux.
- AngularJS | Docker | JWT.
- Exposure to Agile, Scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)