Java Developer

Aug 19, 2020

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences.
    • A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
    • 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
    • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
    • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
    • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Specific Skills and knowledge requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
    • Experience of the following technologies:
      • JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies, SOAP and Services
      • Spring framework (preferable)
      • JPA /Hibernate
      • Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable)
      • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
      • JAXB and XML Schema
      • Maven
      • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
      • SoapUI/Postman
    • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
    • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
      • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
      • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
      • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
      • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

