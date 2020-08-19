Java Developer

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences. A strong knowledge of Java is essential. 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development. Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython). Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model. A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.



Specific Skills and knowledge requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation. Experience of the following technologies: JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies, SOAP and Services Spring framework (preferable) JPA /Hibernate Experience with an application server (IBM WebSphere – preferable) Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS) JAXB and XML Schema Maven SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2) SoapUI/Postman Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases. Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti) Rules engines (i.e. Drools) Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP) Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)



Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

