Sorftware Developer

Job Advert
Software Developer
Located in Cape Town, South Africa. R85,000 per month
Are you capable of developing and designing quality and innovative software? You’re expert skills can help keep thousands of websites online. My client is passionate about creating high quality software using the latest technology. The software development team is based in the Tigervally area in the Western Cape.
Do you have a passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements? Sharing ideas and innovation? Or constant ongoing learning and development of your skills? Do you thrive in a self-management environment?
The job role
- Responsiblefor the development, integration and maintenance of in house web applications
- Providing innovative tools to the power user
- Hosting an experience to my clients customers
Main Responsibility’s
- Design and development of backend software and API’S
- Object oriented programming using
- Using language like ruby
- Design and develop front end components
- Software development within Linix/Unix
- Agile development practices
- Effective communication
- Self-motivation and self-management
Benefits
- Life cover
- Disability cover
- Income continuation
- Funeral benefit
Qualifications
- BSc or Btech in computer science
- Ability to demonstrate in depth understanding of web technologies
An enquiry’s
Contact details are:
Yasemin Asir