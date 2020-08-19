Sorftware Developer

Software Developer

Located in Cape Town, South Africa. R85,000 per month

Are you capable of developing and designing quality and innovative software? You’re expert skills can help keep thousands of websites online. My client is passionate about creating high quality software using the latest technology. The software development team is based in the Tigervally area in the Western Cape.

Do you have a passion for technology to serve operational and client requirements? Sharing ideas and innovation? Or constant ongoing learning and development of your skills? Do you thrive in a self-management environment?

The job role

Responsiblefor the development, integration and maintenance of in house web applications

Providing innovative tools to the power user

Hosting an experience to my clients customers

Main Responsibility’s

Design and development of backend software and API’S

Object oriented programming using

Using language like ruby

Design and develop front end components

Software development within Linix/Unix

Agile development practices

Effective communication

Self-motivation and self-management

Benefits

Life cover

Disability cover

Income continuation

Funeral benefit

Qualifications

BSc or Btech in computer science

Ability to demonstrate in depth understanding of web technologies

An enquiry’s

Contact details are:

Yasemin Asir

(email address)

