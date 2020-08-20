Business Process Analyst

Our client in the investment wealth space seeks a Business Process Analyst to join their team. This role is responsible for looking at improving business processes, by analysing and redesigning, looking at business process improvement, assisting with implementations of process updates whether product or process, such as technical or any regulatory updates that may come up.Cape Town based role.EE role. This role is open to suitably qualified Employment Equity candidates aligned with our client’s employment equity requirements for this role.The role in a nutshell: responsible for assisting with process management, process review for optimising operational efficiency, analysing business trends, competitor innovations and best practice from a process standpoint. Creating and presenting process solutions, business process improvements redesign and analysis, profitability studies to business processes as required, documentation processing, and specialist team member on business process projects. Analysis of trends, sub-processes and their efficiencies. Additional info available on application.Qualifications and experience required:

Minimum of a relevant and related qualification BCom IS/ IT or similar

Highly PC literate, with advanced MSExcel skills and previous business process experience, with a strong preference to candidates who come from the investments / financial services industry.

Highly analytical, with ability to think strategically

Solutions and client focussed

Strong on project management, executive and delivery

Innovative and always looking for new and improved business process solutions

Self-managed and strong on delivery to achieve results

Accountability, and able to work well independently as well as part of this technical team

Apply here or to find out more about this opportunity, please forward your CV to (email address)

