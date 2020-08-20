Data Analyst

Our client in the investment wealth space seeks a Data Analyst to join their team. This role is responsible for the development and implementation of reporting and dashboards, as well as ad hoc reporting, data extraction, manipulation etc. data analysis. This role falls within their technical team.Cape Town based role.EE role. This role is open to suitably qualified Employment Equity candidates aligned with our client’s employment equity requirements for this role. The role in a nutshell: data extraction, data manipulation, data quality checking, data validation, analysis of data for business requirement, building dashboards, building reports etc. Point of contact for escalations in this team, as required.Qualifications and experience required:

Minimum of a completed and relevant IT /Stats degree / diploma

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a similar data analysis role

Ideal candidates will come with relevant experience in the wealth management / offshore investments space, not essential however

Highly PC literate

Client centric

Strong on execution

Analytical and organised

Attention to detail

Ability to offer solutions and innovation

Ability to lead with influence as required.

Apply here or to find out more about this opportunity, please forward your CV to

