Data Architect

A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid Data Architect to join their dynamic team.

Location: Stellenbosch

Requirements:

– Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively

– Exhibit sound judgment and professionalism in all aspects of the position

– Demonstrated business acumen and technical knowledge within area of responsibility

– Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

– High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

– Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.

– Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, D3.js and R)

– Expertise in SQL and Oracle

– Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques

– In-depth understanding of database structure principles

– 12+ years’ proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role

– Qualification in BSc in Computer Science or relevant field

Responsibilities:

– Personal Development and Teamwork

– Build trusted business partnership relationships

– Drive continuous improvement in area of responsibility

– Implement and optimise the Technical Architectural landscape through relevant research and design recommendations

– Provide strategic focus and direction to the Technical landscape and determine relevant opportunities in line with corporate strategies

