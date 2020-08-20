A great perm venture exists in the FMCG space in the Cape. A well established company seeks a solid Data Architect to join their dynamic team.
Location: Stellenbosch
Requirements:
– Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively
– Exhibit sound judgment and professionalism in all aspects of the position
– Demonstrated business acumen and technical knowledge within area of responsibility
– Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
– High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)
– Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.
– Familiarity with data visualization tools (e.g. Tableau, D3.js and R)
– Expertise in SQL and Oracle
– Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques
– In-depth understanding of database structure principles
– 12+ years’ proven work experience as a Data Architect, Data Scientist, Data Analyst or similar role
– Qualification in BSc in Computer Science or relevant field
Responsibilities:
– Personal Development and Teamwork
– Build trusted business partnership relationships
– Drive continuous improvement in area of responsibility
– Implement and optimise the Technical Architectural landscape through relevant research and design recommendations
– Provide strategic focus and direction to the Technical landscape and determine relevant opportunities in line with corporate strategies