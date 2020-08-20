HSE Methods /Systems Administrator

Reports to: HSE Manager
- Position based in Bellville Cape Town
- Adhoc traveling might be required to operational sites in Mosselbay or offshore
ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Ensure compliance to Group and HSE methods and processes
- Ensure HSE records are maintained for all affiliate activities
- Timely reporting of events
HSE reporting
- Management of reporting tool (Synergi, Planet, etc..) for all affiliate activities
- Case management and follow-up in Synergi
- Performance tracking of close out actions in Synergi
- Capturing and analyses of HSE indicators
- Reporting of monthly performance reporting in the data base
- Consolidating contractor HSE performance
- Compile annual HSE performance reports
- Annual HSE performance look ahead
- Tracking and compiling of reports for the Authorities (Environmental performance, Occupational Health, Occupation safety)
Environmental Management Program
- Env audits compliance tracking
- Env audit evidence and records compilation for close out audit reports
COVID 19 (and other pandemics)
- Tracking and record keeping of project personnel Health records
- Tracking of Contractor pandemic procedural actions and close out
HSE Committees and SQMs
- Preparation of minutes
- Coordinating of meetings and preparation of agendas
- Preparation of slides for feedback on HSE performance matters
- Incidents /Audits / inspections / Risk registers / action management
- Focal point for event Reports and timely distribution of relevant information
- Follow-up of open actions of all event types and HSE registers
- Incident reports compilation and verification against rules
- Administration and record keeping of all Societal and Env Grievances raised during the activities
Company HSE Management System
- Administrator for HSE documents and management thereof
- Development of training material related to HSE procedures and methods
- Deliver regular training on procedures
- Management of training matrix
- Administration of HSE contracts with suppliers (PPE, equipment, orders placement)
- Oversee emergency facilities, procedures, rotation rosters and equipment
- Maintain HSE records and database Comply with HSE policies,
- Actively participate and contribute to affiliate and HSE objectives,
- Participates to HSE trainings and simulated exercises when required,
- Communicates to HSE dept. all situations of risks, accidents, near-accidents
Minimum Requirements
- Previous HSE project experience on at least an HSE advisor level
- Min 5 years HSE experience
- Qualification in HSE management preferable
- Good knowledge of South African occupational health and safety legislation (Including MHSA)
- Good knowledge experience with HSE management systems implementation, monitoring and management
- Exposure to project Environmental control measures
- Previous work experience with an O&G operator or large mining house preferable
- Experience with emergency management systems
- Medical fitness to work not older than 1 year
- Experienced with audits and HSE event investigation methods