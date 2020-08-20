HSE Methods /Systems Administrator

Aug 20, 2020

Reports to: HSE Manager 

  • Position based in Bellville Cape Town
  • Adhoc traveling might be required to operational sites in Mosselbay or offshore

ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Ensure compliance to Group and HSE methods and processes
  • Ensure HSE records are maintained for all affiliate activities
  • Timely reporting of events

HSE reporting

  • Management of reporting tool (Synergi, Planet, etc..) for all affiliate activities
  • Case management and follow-up in Synergi
  • Performance tracking of close out actions in Synergi
  • Capturing and analyses of HSE indicators
  • Reporting of monthly performance reporting in the data base
  • Consolidating contractor HSE performance
  • Compile annual HSE performance reports
  • Annual HSE performance look ahead
  • Tracking and compiling of reports for the Authorities (Environmental performance, Occupational Health, Occupation safety)

Environmental Management Program

  • Env audits compliance tracking
  • Env audit evidence and records compilation for close out audit reports

COVID 19 (and other pandemics)

  • Tracking and record keeping of project personnel Health records
  • Tracking of Contractor pandemic procedural actions and close out

HSE Committees and SQMs

  • Preparation of minutes
  • Coordinating of meetings and preparation of agendas
  • Preparation of slides for feedback on HSE performance matters
  • Incidents /Audits / inspections / Risk registers / action management
  • Focal point for event Reports and timely distribution of relevant information
  • Follow-up of open actions of all event types and HSE registers
  • Incident reports compilation and verification against rules
  • Administration and record keeping of all Societal and Env Grievances raised during the activities

Company HSE Management System

  • Administrator for HSE documents and management thereof
  • Development of training material related to HSE procedures and methods
  • Deliver regular training on procedures
  • Management of training matrix
  • Administration of HSE contracts with suppliers (PPE, equipment, orders placement)
  • Oversee emergency facilities, procedures, rotation rosters and equipment
  • Maintain HSE records and database Comply with HSE policies,
  • Actively participate and contribute to affiliate and HSE objectives,
  • Participates to HSE trainings and simulated exercises when required,
  • Communicates to HSE dept. all situations of risks, accidents, near-accidents 

Minimum Requirements

  • Previous HSE project experience on at least an HSE advisor level
  • Min 5 years HSE experience
  • Qualification in HSE management preferable
  • Good knowledge of South African occupational health and safety legislation (Including MHSA)
  • Good knowledge experience with HSE management systems implementation, monitoring and management
  • Exposure to project Environmental control measures
  • Previous work experience with an O&G operator or large mining house preferable
  • Experience with emergency management systems
  • Medical fitness to work not older than 1 year
  • Experienced with audits and HSE event investigation methods

Learn more/Apply for this position