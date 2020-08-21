Azure/.NET Developer- Western Cape

Would you like the opportunity to work on one of the largest Azure projects in the whole of Africa?

I am looking for talented, high standard, Full Stack .NET Developers with Azure experience to join my client in Cape Town.

The main responsibilities include:

Proactively and independently provide architectural solutions to customers

Advise customers concerning the cloud solutions offered

Develop a Azure banking platform from scratch

Work in a large collaborative team

Identify and translate recent developments in the market to (new) solutions

Skills required:

Azure knowledge

Consultancy experience

extensive .NET Development experience

This role is an urgent requirement, and they are already conducting interviews, therefore if you are interested please apply today.

