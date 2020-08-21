Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for an energetic and innovative BI/DW Lead Developer to join their team. The individual will be focused on further growing our enterprise data warehouse platform and complex data pipelines. We are looking for a highly motivated and results driven individual who has a passion for data solutions that drive business decisions. One that believes in the value of a data driven approach. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Provide leadership for Data Warehousing and Engineering professionals within the Business Intelligence Team.
- Architect new data solutions using proven industry methods.
- Work with IT and Business leaders to develop robust data pipelines.
- Assess and improve existing data warehouse ETL designs. Continuous Improvement (CI).
- Establish, maintain and enforce Data Warehousing standards and principals in collaboration with Line Managers and Team members.
- Provide a solutions design capability within the BI Team.
- Gain an intimate understanding of the business domain.
- Analyse and assess source data in various formats.
- Data cleansing, transformation and preparation.
- Establish Data Quality principles.
- Automate proactive methods to enforce service delivery during batch and real-time schedules.
- PL/SQL coding.
- Batch design and support.
- Documentation
- Understanding and creation of complex ETL packages.
- Participate in design, peer and code reviews.
- Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing Business Intelligence solutions.
- Provide project management for the BI component of larger company initiatives and projects.
QUALIFICATIONS
- BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Highly Advantageous) or substantial
experience in Data Warehouse Development.
- Training in data warehousing and engineering.
EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE
- Minimum 5 years Enterprise Data Warehouse Architecture, Solutions and Development experience.
- Solid leadership experience in an agile environment.
- Managing and mentoring direct reports.
- Agile experience working in SCRUM
- Previous experience in retail systems an advantage.
- Building and maintaining relationships with Business users
- Documenting technical requirement from business briefs.
- Proven Report and Query writing ability.
- Knowledge of Data Warehousing concepts.
TECHNICALEssential Competencies
- Enterprise Data Warehousing.
- Complex ETL.
- Data Engineering.
- PL/SQL or T-SQL scripting.
- Solution Architecture.
- Leading people and solutions.
Advantageous Competencies:
- Cloud platforms
- Big Data
BEHAVIOURAL:
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Team Orientation
- Quick learner
- Highly self-motivated and driven.
- Attention to detail
- Persistent innovator.
- Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment