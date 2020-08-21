Integration Developer

Our Client is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell and is currently looking for a SAP Cloud Integration Developer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Knowledge of retail industry is highly beneficial.

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Diploma /Degree in Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science (or similar)

– Matric with experience equal to three times the number of years study specified

Skills Required:

– 3+ years Hands-on experience in design, development, and implementation of integration flows (I- Flow)

– 3+ years Experience with SAP CPI / HCI, SAP API hub

For more information on this great opportunity, please apply now!

