IT Devops Engineer

Our Client is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell and is currently looking for a Cloud DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.
Knowledge of retail industry is highly beneficial.
Minimum Qualification Required:
– Grade 12
– 3-year degree/ diploma in technology field or in exceptional cases 6 years equivalent experience
– AWS Devops Professional Certification
Skills Required:
– 2 years Knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud
– 2 years Knowledge or digital application patterns
– 1 years Knowledge of DevOps
– 2 years Knowledge of agile
– 2 years Knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis
– 2-3 Years Ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies
– 2-3 Years Ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using CloudFormation, ECS, and lambda
– 2-3 Years Ability to implement logging and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging
– 2-3 Years Ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager, and certificates manager
– 2-3 Years Ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents
– 2-3 Years Ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using CloudFront, Route53, and RDS
