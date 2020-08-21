IT Devops Engineer

Our Client is a well known Retail Giant Based in Brackenfell and is currently looking for a Cloud DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team. They are know throughout South Africa for their great prices and deals.

Knowledge of retail industry is highly beneficial.

Minimum Qualification Required:

– Grade 12

– 3-year degree/ diploma in technology field or in exceptional cases 6 years equivalent experience

– AWS Devops Professional Certification

Skills Required:

– 2 years Knowledge deploying and managing applications in the cloud

– 2 years Knowledge or digital application patterns

– 1 years Knowledge of DevOps

– 2 years Knowledge of agile

– 2 years Knowledge of application troubleshooting and root cause of failure analysis

– 2-3 Years Ability to implement SDLC automation and Testing using git based repositories, code build and pipeline or equivalent open source technologies

– 2-3 Years Ability to configure and deploy infrastructure using CloudFormation, ECS, and lambda

– 2-3 Years Ability to implement logging and monitor application using cloud trial, cloud watch and application specific logging

– 2-3 Years Ability to automate management of polices and standards using trusted advisor, Secrets manager, and certificates manager

– 2-3 Years Ability to implement mechanisms to detect and respond to incidents

– 2-3 Years Ability to implement high availability, and disaster recovery using CloudFront, Route53, and RDS

For more information on this great opportunity, please apply now!

