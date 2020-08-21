Mobile Software Engineers (iOS and Android Positions

Ref: CH579Our client, a fast growing online fashion business based in South Africa, is looking for a Software Engineers who are willing to hit the ground running and is comfortable to jump into our iOS and Android app while working collaboratively in a team environment. The engineer will need to work with colleagues at all levels of the organisation and must be comfortable gathering and organising information that translates into usable requirements. The company is rapidly expanding that is moving in the direction of a “mobile-first” paradigm. As such, the engineer must be able to iterate rapidly and maintain a high velocity in adding features as user requirements change. A strong understanding of the iOS SDK and platform is a must as we attempt to create the most refined native app experience for our mobile application user base. Our ideal candidates have a passion for technology, they are constantly exploring, learning and improving their skills. They know where to apply what they have learned, and they share their knowledge freely. We embrace fit for purpose technology, meaning we have a diverse stack. Just like our culture, we obsess about building systems that are elegant, performant, reliable and scalable. Our teams are autonomous, collaborative units that share a business and engineering vision, but have the freedom to tweak and influence how they go about their mission. About the company:We’re obsessive about our high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join our team. We think big, move fast, take ownership, and are used to winning. We’re lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.We’re looking for people who:
- are decisive
- are continuously learning & improving
- think big
- are proactive
- obsess about the customer and the customer experience
- are accountable
- collaborate
- are trustworthy, approachable, and open minded
- simplify processes and solve complexity
IOS ENGINEER KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
- Contribute to the development of our (recently rebuilt) Swift iOS application.
- Design, develop and test code written in Swift
- Draft technical specifications and briefs
- Monitor and profile application performance
- Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure
- Perform code reviews
- Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class iOS application
- Publish apps to the App Store
KEY REQUIREMENTS
- 5+ years in software development
- 2+ years in Swift experience
- Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining iOS mobile applications
- Experience with dependency management (Carthage/Cocoapods)
- Experience with RESTful APIs and web services
- Experience with revision control systems (specifically Git)
- Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira)
- Experience with e-commerce-based applications is beneficial
- Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVC/MVVM/VIPER) and OOP
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Be comfortable working within a team
- Good communication skills and interpersonal skills
- Experience with Python, Google Cloud Platform and Kubernetes is beneficial, but not a requirement.
- BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial
ANDROID DEVELOPER
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES/RESPONSIBILITIES
- Contribute to the development of our bleeding edge mobile e-commerce Android application
- Design, develop and test code written in Java/Kotlin
- Draft technical specifications and briefs
- Monitor and profile application performance
- Monitor services and systems within our infrastructure
- Perform code reviews
- Collaborate with creative, content and engineering teams to design and develop a world-class Android mobile application
- Publish applications to the Google Play Store
KEY REQUIREMENTS
- 5+ years in software development
- 2+ years in Java (Android SDK) and/or Kotlin development
- Experience architecting, developing, testing and maintaining Android mobile applications
- Experience with RESTful APIs and web services
- Experience with revision control systems (specifically Git)
- Experience with an issue tracking/management system (specifically Jira)
- Experience with e-commerce-based applications is beneficial
- Advanced understanding of theoretical programming fundamentals, including but not limited to algorithms, data structures, design patterns (like MVVM) and OOP
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Be comfortable working within a team
- Good communication skills and interpersonal skills
- BSc in Computer Science, Electrical (& Computer) Engineering or a related field is beneficial
COMPETENCIES
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills
- Strong drive for results
- Be comfortable working within a team
- Good communication skills
- Build and maintain relationships
General:
- Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference.
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.