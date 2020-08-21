.NET Core / React Developer – Remote

Job Type: .NET Core / React Developer
Location: Cape Town (Remote!)
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph(contact number)
Are you someone that has exposure to both .NET and React? If you are then I have an opportunity that will allow you to use both technologies at a high level – working on products that will diversify clients in multiple sectors from their competitors.
This company is in the exciting crypto currency space – whilst also being a player in sub industries
As an .NET Core / React Developer
- Develop software and applications using .NET and React.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Design and understand requirements based of client / industry changes
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skill-set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET 4.5+
- C#
- React (Essential)
- SQL
- MVC
- API
The position offers :
- No dress code
- Flexible working hours
- Remote working
- Incentives!
This is an chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).
I look forward to speaking to you