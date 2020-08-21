Senior Developer – Java

CH584Our client, a Cape Town-based fashion retailer, is looking for a Senior Java Developer to their development team. This team is responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications. The successful candidate would join a team that strives to deliver sound applications to ensure the seamless operations of our Store applications. Emphasis is placed on continuously seeking improvement in development, processes, support and adhering to Agile practice. The Store Operations Development Team develops and supports the applications that are used in our Stores. We maintain a wide range of systems, mostly Java based, ranging from Swing Thick Client through to Light Weight Web-app and Highly Available JEE deployments. Development Duties

Coding

Debugging and developer testing

Code review

Analysis

Attend user meetings to gather requirements, when necessary

Model High Level flows in UML and keeping them upto date

Supervisory duties

Unblocking developers

Contribute towards best practices

Ensure best practices are being followed

Leading stand-ups

Coaching and mentoring

Assisting developers that may need help

Releases

Maintaining the backlog for stories

Assisting with release planning

Support

Supporting stores as part of the 3rd level of support – as this Team is responsible for Store applications, there is a degree of Operational support required (approximately 15% of the time). The remaining time is allocated to analysis, design and development.

Analysing support issues and logging bugs

Logging and following up Oracle Service Requests

Research

Keep up to date with technology changes essential to stores such as Oracle Retail Product Releases

Other innovations that may assist with our service delivery in the Store Operations space

QUALIFICATIONS

BSc in Information Systems or Relevant tertiary IT qualification (Essential)

EXPERIENCE / KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED:

3+ years Java Experience

Exposure to Agile Practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog etc.

Continuous Build, Unit Testing, Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting

UML Modelling

ADVANTAGEOUS EXPERIENCE:

Data modeling experience

Previous experience in retail systems

Retail Experience

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES:Required

XML, various APIs

SQL, preferably Oracle and PL/SQL (advantageous)

Java SE, Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS)

Application Server (Weblogic, Glassfish or Other)

Advantageous

Vaadin

Spring

Linux

Web Services (SOAP, REST)

Android

UML

Confluence JIRA

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Self-Starter, Self-Motivated, Self-Managed

Good communicator, Organised, Focused

Team player.

Ability to work in a loosely structured environment

Ability to work to tight deadlines / work under pressure.

Deliver to a high level of code in accordance with best practices.

Learn more/Apply for this position