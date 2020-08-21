Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Senior Fullstack .NET Developer

Cape Town

Do you seek challenging software problems that require intelligent business solutions?

My Client, who is in the Digital Industry and provide new and improve solutions for businesses by using the latest technology, are looking for a Senior Fullstack .NET Developer!

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

ASP.NET

CSS/HTML

MVC

Entity Framework

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Training

Remote Work

