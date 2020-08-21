Senior Java Developer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Senior Java Developer to join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices. They are based Brackenfell.

The ideal candidate should have the following job related experience:

– 5+ years AWS experience (S3, cloud formation scripts, Lamda’s, SES, SQS and step functions)

– 5+ years’ Experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT

– 5+ years JSP, Java 8, Object Orientation Programming

– 5+ years’ Experience with microservices

– 5+ years Strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest)

– 3+ years Hands-on experience in a DevOps environment

Skills Required:

– 5 -8 years Could Technologies – especially AWS

– 5 – 8 years’ Experience in being the senior developer within a development team

– 5 – 8 years’ Experience in software development and testing

– 5 – 8 years’ Experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps

Minimum qualifications:

– Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

– Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

South African Citizens & Residents Only.

South African Citizens & Residents Only.

