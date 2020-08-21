Senior Microsoft CRM Developer- Cape Town

Are you a passionate and driven Microsoft CRM developer, looking for an opportunity to work for a leading, well-established Microsoft Partner in Cape Town? This could be the right job for you.

We are currently recruiting for a Microsoft Gold Partner, based in Cape Town, they require an additional developer to join there team of senior professionals and manage the junior members of staff. In addition to this you will be responsible for account managing large corporate clients, upgrading to Dynamics 365.

To be eligible for this role, the attributes you must have are;

3+ years in Microsoft CRM Development

Consulting experience

Dynamics 365 experience

4+ years in .net/ c#/ javascript programming.

Experience in the financial sector would be beneficial.

This role will not only benefit from a financial perspective but will allow you to work in an amazing culture and gain a good work life balance.

If you feel you would be well-suited to the job, please get in touch as you as you can, as this client are looking to fill the positions in the coming weeks.

