Senior .NET CORE Developer

If tech is at the heart of what you do and you’re passionate about software development and architecture, you’ll fit right in. This team of dedicated software developers enjoy working in a fast-paced environment and make use of the best Microsoft technologies while remaining open to new suggestions.

This SME is making waves across the campaigning and marketing industry and need an extra set of hands to continue delivering quality software to their clients.

If you join this team, you’ll be more than just a number and enjoy perks such as:

– Voucher and cake on your birthday!

– Remote working options

– Medical Aid

– Pension Fund

– Performance-based incentives

– Flexibility for those days you need to go to a Rugby/Netball match or have to take your Ouma to the doctor

Technical requirements

– 7+ years C#.NET Development

– Strong working experience with Azure

– Proficient in front-end development using Angular, JavaScript Bootstrap and JQuery

– Experienced in SQL Server and WebAPI

– Experience in software architecture is required as you will need to take your own initiative and formulate a solution

– Microservices is beneficial

What you can expect to be doing

Developing awesome software used for mobile vouchers, chatbots, data insight visualisation and campaigns that will appear on the web, TV and in-stores.

