Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

The duties of the Senior. Net Developer will include:
- Act as the mentor to less experienced developers
- Understand and question the technical solutions put forward by the lead architect
- Identify areas of the existing system that can be improved and re-factored
- Work with the lead architect to determine the best technical solution architecture
- Take part in reviews of other developer’s code
The ideal candidate will have/be:
- Excellent understanding of good software design principles
- .Net 7+ years
- .Net core 2+ years
- Angular essential
- Azure cloud esstential
- ASP.NET MVC & ASP.NET WebAPI
- HTML, CSS, JavaScript
- SQL
On Offer:
* Personal Incentive Bonus Scheme (Up to 10% salary bonus per year)
* Regular salary reviews
* Flexible working
* Training Support Scheme