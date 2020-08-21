Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

The duties of the Senior. Net Developer will include:

Act as the mentor to less experienced developers

Understand and question the technical solutions put forward by the lead architect

Identify areas of the existing system that can be improved and re-factored

Work with the lead architect to determine the best technical solution architecture

Take part in reviews of other developer’s code

The ideal candidate will have/be:

Excellent understanding of good software design principles

.Net 7+ years

.Net core 2+ years

Angular essential

Azure cloud esstential

ASP.NET MVC & ASP.NET WebAPI

HTML, CSS, JavaScript

SQL

On Offer:

* Personal Incentive Bonus Scheme (Up to 10% salary bonus per year)

* Regular salary reviews

* Flexible working

* Training Support Scheme

