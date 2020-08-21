Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

Aug 21, 2020

The duties of the Senior. Net Developer will include:

  • Act as the mentor to less experienced developers
  • Understand and question the technical solutions put forward by the lead architect
  • Identify areas of the existing system that can be improved and re-factored
  • Work with the lead architect to determine the best technical solution architecture
  • Take part in reviews of other developer’s code

The ideal candidate will have/be:

  • Excellent understanding of good software design principles
  • .Net 7+ years
  • .Net core 2+ years
  • Angular essential
  • Azure cloud esstential
  • ASP.NET MVC & ASP.NET WebAPI
  • HTML, CSS, JavaScript
  • SQL

On Offer:

* Personal Incentive Bonus Scheme (Up to 10% salary bonus per year)

* Regular salary reviews

* Flexible working

* Training Support Scheme

Learn more/Apply for this position