Senior Software Developer

Software Developer with extensive development experience in C#, .Net and Angular, preferably in the financial services industry, required to function as a Senior Developer and Architect and participate as a member of the CRM Management Team of this JSE listed FSP, based in Bellville, Cape Town.
Minimum requirements:
– Tertiary IT qualification required – Degree/Honours Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering
– Expert C# , .Net and Angular development experience essential
– Strong Angular, Bootstrap experience required
– Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development required
– Kubernetes/Docker experience required
– Expert understanding of software development process essential
– Experience in CRM and client portal solutions essential
Responsibilities:
– Function as Senior Developer and Architect
– Align and build capabilities and services
– Review architecture of current software stack and guide the improvement process to utilize micro services
– Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group
– Provide input for other Developers, BA’s and Testers and maintain relationship with external software development partner
– Review current coding practices and implement and maintain improvement
– Assess and validate development requirements received with the BA’s, before submitting for development
– Liaise with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are met
– Represent team in business sessions
– Implement process for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements