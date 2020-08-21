Software Design Engineer

Our client is a Retail Giant looking for a Design Practice Team Lead join their growing team. They are known for their fantastic goods and prices. They are based on the foothills of Cape Town in Brackenfell.

They are looking for someone who is a dynamic and forward-thinking individual to join our team. As an experienced Software Designer, you will be responsible for ensuring that they have world-class software design resources and practices. You must also ensure the continued improvement of the design practice to keep pace with international design practices and technology evolution.

Ideally candidates should have experience in:

– 10 + years working experience within the IT industry

– 4+ years strong experience with Software Design modeling practices (UML, Activity diagrams etc)

– 4+ years Strong Experience with Software Design across all sub-disciplines (UX, Application and Database)

– 3+ years Strong Experience with software development

– 3+ years’ Experience with evolving and implementing software design practices and tools

– 3+ years’ Experience in Identification and formulation of Standards, Artifacts, and Processes

– 2+ years Demonstrated expertise in designing solutions to embrace micro services

– 2 + years Demonstrated expertise in designing solutions to embrace the use of containers and container management systems (Docker and Kubernetes)

For the full spec apply online

Learn more/Apply for this position