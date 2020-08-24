Automation Tester

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Automation Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Industry : IT / Internet

The team : QA , Developers, Scrum Master and Team lead

– Agile methodology

– Participate in scrum team sessions, including daily stand-ups

– Participate in weekly development status meetings

– Sprint Planning

– Test planning

– Create test plans

– Design and execute test cases

– Log defects

– Provide test reports

– Knowledge of Web debugging tools like XPath, Firepath, and Firebug

– Technologies: Puppeteer, CodeceptJS, Javascript, Jira, git, postman

– IDE’s – VS Code and Sublime Text 3

