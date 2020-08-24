Business Analyst (Checkout and Payments) (CH575)

Ref no: CH575Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented and experienced Business Analyst to join their Product team in Cape Town. “We’re a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great!” Reporting to the Product Team Lead Responsibilities:
- To analyse and understand project scope and core objectives
- Lead requirements elicitation workshops with stakeholders to define high level business requirements
- Assist stakeholders to prioritize the requirements
- Plan and lead workshops with stakeholders and technical resources to elicit detailed, low level functional requirements
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, break down high-level information into their constituent details, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true business needs.
- Collaborate with technical lead and subject matter experts to establish the technical vision and analyse trade-offs between usability and performance needs.
- Proactively communicate and collaborate with project team to analyse information needs and functional requirements to deliver the following artefacts as needed:
- Business/functional requirement specification
- Wireframes
- Workflow / process flow diagrams
- Data Model/s
- Obtain sign-off on the specifications
- Be proactive in ensuring that the development and QA teams understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and initiating functional clarification sessions where needed.
- Setting timelines, driving project schedules and leading cross-functional development teams from design through to release.
- Be the liaison between the business and the engineering team.
- Project manage the implementation of selected project initiatives.
- Review the test plan and test scripts to ensure quality and coverage.
- Performing user acceptance testing.
Attributes Required:
- Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy
- Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions
- Passion for understanding ambiguous, complex problems and driving high quality, innovative, clean solutions
- Ability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally
- Versatile and with an appetite to learn by doing
- Ability to handle multiple competing priorities in a fast-paced environment
Qualifications & Experience:
- A bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or Computer Science preferred.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience in business analysis or a related field.
- Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, collaborate to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas about how we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
We seek to Employ people who:
- is respectful but forthright
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutionsto do something better and faster
- is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company.
- thinks like an owner of the business
- is smart, has integrity and is hard working
General: Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities will be given preference
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.