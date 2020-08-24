Salesforce Software Engineer

SalesForce Senior DevOps Engineer

The Senior DevOps Engineer consults with internal clients about the software technology environment with medium to high complexity. They translate business requirements into technology terms and develop more complex algorithms and programming code for software solutions. The primary objective of the Senior DevOps Engineer is to design, test, implement and maintain software code that enables computer systems to perform specific tasks. They assist with determining how technology can be applied to meet client needs.

The individual in this role will participate in the planning, design, build, test and implementation for the assigned enterprise applications and/or systems. The individual will be required to perform most of the tasks defined in the planned agile epic workload or the project, gathering facts, analyzing client requirements and designing and building and supporting solutions that demonstrate the functionality to support the findings.

“Develops, analyzes and maintains tools that support and automate processes for software product release. Writes installation scripts and programs code for installation of products. Works with project teams and in agile teams to determine an appropriate build schedule and then initiates the build and packaging process. Compiles and assembles software from source code. Ensures tools are stored in source control. Supports development for software package registry and delivery. Works with others to complete analysis, evaluations and design alternatives and to implement process improvements. Works with development engineers to correct build errors.”

Key Role & Responsibilities:

– Analysis – Work closely with the Platform Specialists to receive detailed business / user requirement specifications that identify the goal of the program. They assist with the preparation of a technical requirements document, including systems and flowcharts that diagrammatically show how the information will flow through the computer and its peripheral or related equipment. They analyse the business requirements and ensure that the designed solution meets these requirements.

– Design – Transform the detailed requirements into a complete, detailed systems design document which focuses on how to deliver the required functionality. They perform proof of concept if required. They compile detailed technical specifications based on their designs for developers or IT Programmers to implement.

– Development – Converts a design into a complete information system including acquiring and installing the systems environment, creating and testing databases, preparing test case procedures, preparing test files, coding, compiling, refining programs and performing test readiness review and procurement activities. The Senior DevOps Engineer ensures that throughout the development phase, the process is documented including the development procedures for application use and security.

– Integration and Testing – Once the application has been designed, the Senior DevOps Engineer ensures that their team tests the program prior to its deployment and release. If the test does not deliver the required results, the Senior DevOps Engineer examines the program errors in logic and data and makes the necessary recommendations to correct the program if required and if necessary, they will escalate the problem to the IT Application Manager.

– Implementation – Works with the IT Application Manager, Project and Technical teams to assist with the installation and deployment of the application. This includes implementation preparation, implementation of the solution into a production environment and resolution of any problems identified in the integration and test phases.

– Support – Supports all the code sets and implementations that have been implemented in production in accordance to define Service level agreements for the business.

– Evaluation – Required to write and distribute the task descriptions in a production environment to operate and maintain the solution they have designed and implemented. This includes post implementation process reviews.

– Mentor/coach – Acts as a mentor. They motivate their teams and ensure that they have the necessary tools to successfully do their jobs.

– Senior DevOps Engineer have expert knowledge on multi-technology application design best practice which enables them to act as trusted advisors to internal clients on optimal application designs. They take holistic views of such application environments including hardware platforms, applications, databases, operating systems and storage.

– Senior DevOps Engineer can work with abstract concepts and have sound problem solving and analytical skills. They can communicate effectively with a variety of stakeholders, including the technical teams and clients. They demonstrate impeccable attention to detail and work well within a team environment. They have good knowledge of project management principles and they ensure that projects with clients are executed accordingly.

– They display strong client service orientation and strive for client engagement. They continuously contribute to the improvement of internal effectiveness by contributing to the improvement of current methodologies, processes and tools.

Minimum Requirements:

– Minimum of 8 – 10 years of SalesForce Development and Support experience

– Substantial years of experience deploying software solutions to clients in an outsourced or similar IT environment.

– Substantial experience working in a multi-team environment across multiple geographies.

– Agile execution work experience

– Seasoned and experienced professional

– Has full understanding of specialization area

– Resolves wide range of issues in creative ways

– Fully qualified, career level, career journey- orientated

– Uses good judgement in selecting tools and methods to solve problems

– Networks with senior internal and external people in own area of expertise

– Receives little instruction on day-to-day work, receives general instructions on new assignments

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

– Typically requires extensive related experience with a Bachelor’s or equivalent degree; or extensive experience

– Relevant SalesForce Certification beneficial

– Relevant DevOps certifications will be beneficial

– Agile related certifications preferable.

– Worked in extreme programming environment

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

– Strong people interaction and collaboration capability

– Deep technical understanding of development and platform engineering

– Customer centricity

– Highly focused on outcomes

– Highly Organized and planned individual

– Self-starter and self-managed

– Strategic ability to define technical direction in the portfolio of products including technical strategies and plans and execution plans

– Strong stakeholder and relationship management

– Excellent communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position