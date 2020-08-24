Senior SharePoint Developer

Local government department seeks Senior SharePoint Developer to join their highly motivated team for a contract term.

This position will participate in all phases of the software application development life cycle with an emphasis on solution design, development and configuration of internal and external web or mobile software solution utilising SharePoint, C#, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, HTML5, SQL Server, Microsoft .NET Framework and ASP.NET MVC.

Requirements:

– B-degree required

– Relevant Microsoft certification beneficial

– 5/6 years IT experience, preferably in applications development, 3 of which are in service-oriented solutions architecture/design in a Microsoft development environment

– Able to develop software solutions in a MS Team systems environment using technologies such as VisualStudio.Net, Windows Workflow Foundation, SharePoint, C#.Net, SQL, SQL Reporting Services

– Performing SharePoint 2010 and 2016 Configuration Development

– Knowledge of service-oriented development lifecycle methodology, and modelling frameworks such as SOMF, and discovery & analysis modelling notation.

– Developing User experience architectures; business process and workflow designs; data architecture; Identity and Access design; designing and developing Web-services

– Managing Application development projects through the Systems Development Lifecycle

– In-depth experience in solution design and knowledge of SOA

– Experience using Microsoft SharePoint InfoPath 2010

– Experience using Microsoft Workflow Manager

– Experience using SharePoint Designer

If this is the one you’ve been looking for, contract me on (email address) I am looking forward to hearing from you!

