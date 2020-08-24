Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps) (CH565)

Ref: CH565Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented DevOps Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.Our client is a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.DevOps Engineers are responsible for building, operating, and securing the platform that supports the company. We enable and support a culture of DevOps so that the development teams get more for free, and are enabled to move faster, safer. The company is a fast-growing company, which means that there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, process, and culture of DevOps in the company.The position reports to the DevOps Team LeadYour daily work will involve:

Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers

Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging

Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more

CI/CD Build Systems to ensure our teams can deploy frequently and safely

Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems

Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

To achieve this, we’re looking for someone that:

Is passionate about technology, keeping up to date with the industry, always learning

Is a team player, an active listener, and is able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure

Has experience managing production systems

Has either a degree in computer science, or industry experience

Has a reasonable understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP)

Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)

We would also like to see at least one of the following in the candidate:

Can write code (we use Python)

Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc)

Understand networking deeply (TCP/IP, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc)

Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc)

Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)

Requirements:

3-year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)

At least 2 years of professional experience

An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking

Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

Personal Attributes:

We seek people who are:

Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute

Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume

Competitive. Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours

Curious. Always questioning the status quo

Not averse to risk

Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative

Collaborative

Thorough

User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user’s perspective

Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular

General:

Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

Learn more/Apply for this position