Software Engineering Team Lead (CH582)

Aug 24, 2020

Ref no: CH582Our client, a tech centered, people focused food delivery company, is looking for a highly talented Software Engineering Technical/Team Lead for their Restaurant products team in Cape Town. The team focuses on full stack development of services and interfaces for their Restaurant partners. Responsibilities are split 70/30 between software engineering and team management. As a Software Engineering Team Lead you will help to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.This position reports to the VP of EngineeringKey responsibilities:

  • We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.

  • This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 70% of your time writing code or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 30% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

  • You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.

  • Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

  • You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

  • Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

  • Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.

  • Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

  • Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

  • Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

  • Engage directly with stakeholders

  • Deal with large quantities of data

 Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)

  • Excellent problem-solving skills

  • Experience developing in at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test-driven environment

  • Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

  • Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output

  • Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

  • Experience working with:

    • Linux environment

    • JSON

    • RESTful services

    • GIT version control

  • Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

  • Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding

  • We will look favourably on experience with the following: * AWS experience, namely EC2 and SQS * Stateless architecture design * Micro Services and the understanding of the strengths and weaknesses thereof

  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

 Nice to have:

  • Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

  • Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

 Attributes required:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

  • Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

  • Solid quantitative skills

  • Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

  • Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

  • Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

 The Environment

:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

  • We are short on ego and high on output.

  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it is all in the execution after all.

  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

  • We seek to Employ someonewho:

    • is respectful but forthright

    • is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

    • is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

    • is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the best (Great requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours)

    • is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

    • is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

    • is business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

    • is curious and challenge the status quo

    • is innovative and enjoys iteration

    • is collaborative

    • will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for takealot.com

    • thinks like an owner of the business

Learn more/Apply for this position