Software Engineering Team Lead (CH582)

Ref no: CH582Our client, a tech centered, people focused food delivery company, is looking for a highly talented Software Engineering Technical/Team Lead for their Restaurant products team in Cape Town. The team focuses on full stack development of services and interfaces for their Restaurant partners. Responsibilities are split 70/30 between software engineering and team management. As a Software Engineering Team Lead you will help to architect, implement, support and maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment. You will be able to influence both business and architectural decisions, while working on end-to-end technology solutions.We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.This position reports to the VP of EngineeringKey responsibilities:

We are looking for an experienced software engineering team lead to join a versatile and creative management and development team.

This is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 70% of your time writing code or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 30% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team.

You will need a strong understanding of large-scale full-stack platform development, have experience building front-end, backend and RESTful web applications. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices.

Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated.

Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base.

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Engage directly with stakeholders

Deal with large quantities of data

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)

Excellent problem-solving skills

Experience developing in at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test-driven environment

Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output

Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

Experience working with: Linux environment JSON RESTful services GIT version control

Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding

We will look favourably on experience with the following: * AWS experience, namely EC2 and SQS * Stateless architecture design * Micro Services and the understanding of the strengths and weaknesses thereof

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design and data structures and algorithms

Nice to have:

Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

Experience with NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Attributes required:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to disaggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

The Environment

:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of takealot.com being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it is all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ someonewho: is respectful but forthright is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute is analytical, able to use data to make decisions is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the best (Great requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours) is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster is business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input; is curious and challenge the status quo is innovative and enjoys iteration is collaborative will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for takealot.com thinks like an owner of the business



Learn more/Apply for this position