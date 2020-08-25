C#.NET Developer

We’re looking for a skilled software developer to join our team of technology experts. The developer will work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies. Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner will be required, as well as ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality.

Company Information

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms.

Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

RequirementsQualifications

– Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

– Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

– Strong theoretical programming grounding required

Technical Skills

Essential

– 2-5 years hands on development experience

– C# / .Net experience essential

– Microsoft SQL Server experience

Advantageous

– Web Services (Microsoft WCF and WebAPI)

– Microsoft Web Application Technologies (MVC)

– Entity Framework

– Git Source Control

– Agile & Test Driven Development experience

– Mentorship & recruitment / interviewing experience

– Scrum master certification or experience running a scrum team

– Financial industry exposure

Attributes

– Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

– Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

– Ability to pick up new technologies easily

– Attention to detail

– People management skills

– Analytical as well as strong development skills

– Delivery focused

– Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

– Responsive to change

– Ability to interact with clients at a systems analysis level preferable

Learn more/Apply for this position