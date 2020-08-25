Engineering Team Lead (Database)

This role involves:
– Architecting and implementing technical solutions to support scale and security initiatives
– Operational work, ensuring databases are operating smoothly, creating databases, users, tables, schema changes, bulk data changes, etc.
– Maintenance and hygiene for longevity, attending to upgrades, ensuring backups are happening and healthy, capacity planning and forecasting
– Automation of repetitive tasks through scripting or code
– Mentoring and coaching of data best practices within the organization. Driving the adoption of these best practices to ensure data hygiene.
– Implementing features, technology, and processes that move us towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security
– Responding to Incidents
Attributes required
– Works well with people, and is passionate about helping people be their best
– Is a team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well
– Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure
– Is passionate about technology, systems and data
– Is curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry
– Has a deep understanding of database engines
– Has a solid grasp on query performance analysis and schema design
– Can troubleshoot complex database operations and performance issues
– Can automate tasks using shell scripting or writing small applications
Qualifications/Experience:
– Comp-sci Degree or 5 to 10 years relevant industry experience
– Experience with open source relational database systems (MySQL, PostgreSQL)
– Experience in Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
– Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high quality output
– Experience mentoring, coaching, and developing others technically
– Experience working within an Agile team, and an advocate of that culture
– Significant technical experience and a proven track record of database schema design, and query optimization
– A thorough understanding of database principles
– Write code (we use Python)
– A solid understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP, nmap, wireshark, etc)
– Experience with a configuration management system (Puppet, Chef, Ansible)
– Experience with Kafka, PubSub, or other event-based systems
– Experience with Cassandra, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and other database systems
– Experience with Data warehousing, data lakes, lambda/kappa architectures