Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a developer with 3+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.
Web applications follow a microservices approach where the backend services are built primarily of RESTful API’s using .NET Core whilst frontend is written as ReactJS single page applications.
Requirements:
- 3+ years’ experience development Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript
- Exposure to SQL Server or PostgreSQL
- SDLC understanding
Beneficial:
-
- Microservices
- Docker and Kubernetes
- Message queuing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ)
- Event driven architecture
- Cloud (preferably AWS)