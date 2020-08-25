Full Stack Developer

We are looking for a developer with 3+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.

Web applications follow a microservices approach where the backend services are built primarily of RESTful API’s using .NET Core whilst frontend is written as ReactJS single page applications.

Requirements:

3+ years’ experience development Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript

Exposure to SQL Server or PostgreSQL

SDLC understanding

Beneficial:

Microservices Docker and Kubernetes Message queuing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ) Event driven architecture Cloud (preferably AWS)



