Full Stack Developer

Aug 25, 2020

We are looking for a developer with 3+ years of experience to join a team responsible for developing new solutions and supporting the existing systems in a challenging business environment.

Web applications follow a microservices approach where the backend services are built primarily of RESTful API’s using .NET Core whilst frontend is written as ReactJS single page applications.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years’ experience development Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript
  • Exposure to SQL Server or PostgreSQL
  • SDLC understanding

Beneficial:

    • Microservices
    • Docker and Kubernetes
    • Message queuing technologies (e.g. RabbitMQ)
    • Event driven architecture
    • Cloud (preferably AWS)

Learn more/Apply for this position