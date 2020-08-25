Junior Software Engineer – Implementation (CH589)

Our client, with offices in Cape Town who specialises in software development and business process automation in the financial services industry, is looking for Junior Software Engineers. The ideal candidate should have a 3 year degree from an Academic university with above-average results. ONLY if you adhere to the minimum requirements, please apply and the join their dynamic team!Our software engineers are solution implementation specialists, responsible for interfacing with clients, understanding their needs and configuring software solutions to meet them. You will be involved in delivering projects to clients from information gathering, working with a team in designing solutions, solution configuration, system testing, user training, continuous improvement and support.Desired Skills

Sc, B.Eng, B.Com or BA (Socio-Informatics), degree with IT related subjects as majors. From one of the following universities: UCT, Stellenbosch, Wits, Pretoria, North West (Potchefstroom campus), Free State, KZN, Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg With above average results. Guideline is 60% average at university.

Matric results – A or B for Maths HG

Excellent communication skills – interpersonal, written and public speaking

Desired Experience

Junior software engineer Graduate – no experience Software product configuration and support experience an advantage SQL experience and standard scripting an advantage



Role and responsibilities:

It is a technical and practical role and will require you to;

Implement and configure our software to our design and client’s specific requirements.

Use our ‘low-code’ applications with SQL databases to build integrated and automated back-end processes with web-based UIs

Execute projects in a dynamic, collaborative, and iterative fashion – providing ongoing tangible benefit

Provide superior customer service to internal and external clients

Develop new concepts, approaches and applying best-practice patterns

Typical daily Tasks performed by a software engineer at our client are;

Solution design, build, test, support and improve

Configure and test solutions with colleagues

Involved with unit and end-to-end testing of solutions

Involved in deploying solutions to server environments – Dev, QA, Production

Provide exceptional production support and ongoing improvement

Develop technical designs and documentation

Participate in update, design, requirements and feedback sessions

You should be;

Comfortable using technology and be able to explain it to others

Able to solve problems creatively and efficiently

Quality focused

Able to manage time well and handle multiple projects simultaneously.

Able to manage job pressure well

Detail focused as we work with sensitive data and critical business systems

Pedantically accurate

Able to communicate very well with different people – interpersonal, written and public speaking

Working environment

Our work is satisfying and challenging. And we are stimulated and get excited when we:

Work closely with clients and see our solutions being used successfully

Achieve our project goals together with our team

Develop our technical skills and business knowledge

Contribute, participate and provide input to developing better internal approaches, methodologies and tools

Identify and explore new business development opportunities for the company

W

e will train, help, assist and develop you to best perform your work and develop professionally. You will be trained and mentored with:

New employee induction to the company

Implementation specialist training program

Introduction into a project delivery team

Ongoing mentorship and coaching with your Team Leader

Support and helping hand from your team, larger analyst group, managers and directors

Ongoing development and training program utilising internal and specialist courses

Regular and formal reviews with the aim of skills development and professional growth

Open and collaborative culture, where everyone is encouraged to contribute

You will be expected to make judgement calls, show responsibility and act professionally. Characteristics and attitudes that we value are;

Professionalism

Being courteous & respectful

Integrity

Willingness to engage with people – learn from colleagues and clients

Enthusiasm, commitment, determination

General interest in applying technology to improve business and especially the financial services environment

Hands-on, organised and very hardworking

Strong sense of responsibility and motivation

Desire to learn and gain knowledge

Location and working hours

Our office in Cape Town is based in the CBD

Our software engineers mostly work at client premises in the Cape Town area. Travel may be expected between local clients. Or occasionally to our Jhb office or clients. You are required to have your own transport (valid driver’s license) and be willing to travel.

Benefits

Monthly Salary is cost to company, allowing you to manage your own financial planning

Company funded Group Life and Disability cover

15 days annual leave

Leave days increase by 1 day per completed year of service from completion of year 3, up to a maximum of 20 days

Financial assistance towards post graduate studies

Discretionary bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position