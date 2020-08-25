UX/UI Designer (Front-End)

Experience & Qualifications:
- IT related degree or diploma is preferable
- 3 years of professional experience designing for interactive products, including mobile, tablet and web
- 3 years’ experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications, and information architectures
Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc.
- Good understanding of HTML5, Java script and CSS
- Experience in progressive UX/UI design and/or product management experience in software, web and mobile environments
- Solid UX analysis & Design experience in large-scale software development environment
Strong understanding of information architecture and user-centred design methodology
Experience in using Design Tools e.g. Sketch, Axure, Photoshop or Affinity Designer and version controls systems e.g. GIT
- Experience in working in an agile software development team (e.g. SCRUM) to deliver incremental designs