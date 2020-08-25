UX/UI Designer (Front-End)

Aug 25, 2020

Experience & Qualifications:

  • IT related degree or diploma is preferable
  • 3 years of professional experience designing for interactive products, including mobile, tablet and web
  • 3 years’ experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, user journeys, written specifications, and information architectures
    Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc.
  • Familiar with the Design and Software trends/standards from companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft etc.
  • Good understanding of HTML5, Java script and CSS
  • Experience in progressive UX/UI design and/or product management experience in software, web and mobile environments
  • Solid UX analysis & Design experience in large-scale software development environment
    Strong understanding of information architecture and user-centred design methodology
    Experience in using Design Tools e.g. Sketch, Axure, Photoshop or Affinity Designer and version controls systems e.g. GIT
  • Experience in working in an agile software development team (e.g. SCRUM) to deliver incremental designs

Learn more/Apply for this position