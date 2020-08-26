Analyst Developer: Partner Integration

Purpose Statement

To develop and integrate functionality from Capitec Partners into our mobile applicationQualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Experience

7 years’ proven software development

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required: Java Script Framework, HTML 5, CSS, Java, NodeJS, MSSQL, Web Services, Rest Services, Cordova Mobile Development

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC); Application development; Standards and governance; Agile development life cycle; Testing practicesIdeal:

Knowledge of:

UML; Systems analysis and design; System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment; Banking business model; Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA); Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)Skills

Communication skills (written and verbal)

Interpersonal / Relationship management skills

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Willingness to take ownership and accountability

Team player

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

For further information regarding this job posting you can contact the following Recruitment Consultant:

[[Tariq Samodien]]

