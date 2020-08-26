DevOps Engineer

Job & Company Description:

Implementation of processes and tools to ensure quality, performance and quality of the production environment

Deep dives into stability issues, providing solutions to promote system stability and optimization thereof

Increase coverage of monitoring and alerting capability

Trend analysis and real time analysis resulting in production solutions for increased system and functional, stability and

Performance

Ensure the acceptable production error budget is maintained

Flexible to constant business and technology change, with the ability to interact, engineer, and communicate

Collaboratively with a wide range of stakeholder Education:

3 year National Diploma or Degree in the relevant field

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3+ years of experience in programming and systems analysis applying DevOPS principles

Extensive experience developing, testing, and deploying solutions meeting stringent incident, release and change

3+ years of relevant applications operations experience

3+ years of DevOps platform management in large delivery organizations

Experience in SpringBoot, Angular/React and Node.

Agile and Devops Software development experience

Analytics and data-driven frameworks to monitor and optimize development and operations processes

Experience in implementing quality guidelines, standards and procedures

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

