DevOps Engineer

Job & Company Description:
- Implementation of processes and tools to ensure quality, performance and quality of the production environment
- Deep dives into stability issues, providing solutions to promote system stability and optimization thereof
- Increase coverage of monitoring and alerting capability
- Trend analysis and real time analysis resulting in production solutions for increased system and functional, stability and
Performance
- Ensure the acceptable production error budget is maintained
- Flexible to constant business and technology change, with the ability to interact, engineer, and communicate
Collaboratively with a wide range of stakeholder Education:
- 3 year National Diploma or Degree in the relevant field
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 3+ years of experience in programming and systems analysis applying DevOPS principles
- Extensive experience developing, testing, and deploying solutions meeting stringent incident, release and change
- 3+ years of relevant applications operations experience
- 3+ years of DevOps platform management in large delivery organizations
- Experience in SpringBoot, Angular/React and Node.
- Agile and Devops Software development experience
- Analytics and data-driven frameworks to monitor and optimize development and operations processes
- Experience in implementing quality guidelines, standards and procedures
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Michael van RhynIT Recruitment consultant(contact number)