Integration Architect (Development Lead)

Aug 26, 2020

Purpose Statement
To ensure that Capitec Bank has a consistent and well-designed application, data and platform integration architecture with specific focus on:

  • Inter-Application Interoperability.
  • Application-to-Platform Integration.
  • Platform-to-Infrastructure Integration.
  • Data Integration.
  • Availability and Reliability.
  • Capacity.
  • Application and Data Safety.
  • Efficiency of delivery.
  • Production Readiness and Operational Fit.
  • SDLC conformance of the above elements.
  • To ensure resolution of Last-Resort Problem Escalation for root cause analysis of difficult integration and operational problems.
  • To assist with more complex and larger scale application, data and integration architecture and design.
  • To plan and execute testing, debugging and tuning of integration implementations.

Experience
Min:

  • 8 Years general programming
  • 5 Years application and component design
  • 2 Years general IT architecture
  • At least 3 projects where Lead role was performed
  • At least 3 projects where team was larger than 10 people

Ideal:

  • 5 Years C++/C programming
  • 2 Years Network Design
  • 5 Years Network Protocol level analysis
  • 2 Years Trainer

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
Knowledge
Min:
Basic knowledge of:

  • Network design

A working knowledge of:

  • Data Schema and Code Design with emphasis on integration
  • Key network performance design considerations
  • Windows System Internals
  • Linux System Internals
  • Cloud computing

Expert at creating:

  • Application architecture
  • Application design
  • Application integration
  • Data integration

Expert knowledge of:

  • Developing with mainstream Capitec development and scripting languages
    • C#
    • Java
    • T-SQL
    • Javascript
  • Developing with C/C++
  • Web service stadards
  • Object-oriented design and development
  • Solution profiling and tracing, including the use of telemetry data
  • Enterprise Application Integration Patterns usage and implementation
  • Cloud integration patterns
  • Data integration patterns and techniques
  • Application instrumentation techniques in order to enhance operational control and reporting

Ideal:

Expert knowledge of:

  • Other mainstream Capitec systems’ Technical Architecture
  • Cloud computing with the emphasis on integration
  • Dump analysis
  • The 7 layer OSI model
  • Network trace analysis for all 7 of the OSI model
  • Methods of securing APIs including but not limited to: Authentication and Authorization mechanisms, Transport and Message security
  • GOF design patterns usage and implementation
  • A working knowledge of:
  • Budgeting and procurement

Skills

  • Communications Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

