Java Developer

Are you a Java Developer with a passion for learning new tech? We are looking for a Junior Java Developer to join our client (CT based) and work extensively with Java, Javascript framework as well as some front end tech.Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server

Create and execute qualification tests.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science and/or At least 3 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Java essential

Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to the software development methodology

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)

Experience of the following technologies: JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies Java 6 and above Spring framework (preferably Spring 4) JPA /Hibernate Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable) Build tools(i.e. Maven, Grunt) SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL) Javascript framework(Angular) Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5 REST/SOAP

Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases

Nice to have:

Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus: Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL Groovy Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins) Bower Jasmine Karma Protractor SoapUI Integration experience (Web services, JMS ) JAXB and XML Schema Docker Use of a UML tool for documentation



Learn more/Apply for this position