Are you a Java Developer with a passion for learning new tech? We are looking for a Junior Java Developer to join our client (CT based) and work extensively with Java, Javascript framework as well as some front end tech.Responsibilities/Tasks:
- Support existing and develop new functionality and components
- Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements
- Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards
- Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features
- Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
- Build and deploy the system on an application server
- Create and execute qualification tests.
What you need:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science and/or At least 3 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- A strong knowledge of Java essential
- Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to the software development methodology
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)
- Experience of the following technologies:
- JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies
- Java 6 and above
- Spring framework (preferably Spring 4)
- JPA /Hibernate
- Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable)
- Build tools(i.e. Maven, Grunt)
- SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL)
- Javascript framework(Angular)
- Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5
- REST/SOAP
- Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases
Nice to have:
- Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus:
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL
- Groovy
- Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins)
- Bower
- Jasmine
- Karma
- Protractor
- SoapUI
- Integration experience (Web services, JMS )
- JAXB and XML Schema
- Docker
- Use of a UML tool for documentation