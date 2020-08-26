Java Developer

Aug 26, 2020

Are you a Java Developer with a passion for learning new tech? We are looking for a Junior Java Developer to join our client (CT based) and work extensively with Java, Javascript framework as well as some front end tech.Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features
  • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
  • Build and deploy the system on an application server
  • Create and execute qualification tests.

What you need:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science and/or At least 3 years of relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • A strong knowledge of Java essential
  • Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow/provide mentorship
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to the software development methodology
  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably Git)
  • Experience of the following technologies:
    • JEE (J2EE) server-side technologies
    • Java 6 and above
    • Spring framework (preferably Spring 4)
    • JPA /Hibernate
    • Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable)
    • Build tools(i.e. Maven, Grunt)
    • SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL)
    • Javascript framework(Angular)
    • Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5
    • REST/SOAP
  • Ability to deliver production-quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases

Nice to have:

  • Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus:
    • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL
    • Groovy
    • Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins)
    • Bower
    • Jasmine
    • Karma
    • Protractor
    • SoapUI
    • Integration experience (Web services, JMS )
    • JAXB and XML Schema
    • Docker
    • Use of a UML tool for documentation

Learn more/Apply for this position