ENVIRONMENT: A fast-paced provider of innovative Business Solutions seeks a highly meticulous, customer-centric and technically skilled PHP Fullstack Developer to join its team. You will require a B Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, have an in-depth understanding of web development including high-volume sites, CMS experience such as WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, understand Relational Databases, Object Oriented design and coding and your tech toolset must include the following: PHP, MySQL, XML, XSL, JavaScript, CSS, W3C DOM, AJAX, Flash, HTML, DHTML, SOAP, NuSOAP, Web Services & Photoshop. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – B. Computer Science Degree or Diploma. Experience/Skills – Comprehensive understanding of web – from low to high-level.

Developing high volume websites.

Experience in Content Management Systems example WordPress, Joomla, Drupal.

Understanding of Relational Database concepts.

Integrating rich website interfaces with server-side code.

Understanding of and experience with Object Oriented design and coding.

Experience of a formal development methodology. Tech Skills – Intermediate Level: PHP (Essential)

MySQL

XML; XSL

JavaScript

CSS; W3C DOM

Experience developing AJAX applications

Flash

HTML; DHTML

Web Services / SOAP / NuSOAP

Working knowledge of Photoshop ATTRIBUTES: Analytical.

Attention to detail / accuracy.

Customer service excellence.

Performance management.

Planning and organising.

Quality management.

Team player.

