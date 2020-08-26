Skilled Senior .NET Developer

Senior .Net Developer – R80000 per month (Cape Town)

If you want a chance to work for a progressively growing team that involves the using the latest tech and cloud based software then this is an amazing opportunity for a you. My Client has chosen us, Nigel Frank to help them find the perfect person for this role. We are the leading recruiters for Microsoft and have matched job seekers to this company before with excellent feedback. Innovative designs, coding and testing make up some of this exciting job role.

Role:

Maintain relationships with customers and adhere to companies values.

Understand cost savings and accountability

Be self-motivating and push to learn new things regularly

Understand Azure Devops to manage tasks

Design and maintain high level applications

Write eloquent and efficient code that is testable

Ensure communication between developers, analysts and architects to implement web applications form start to finish.

Be knowledgeable of integration between applications

Research/evaluate software products and recommend the best choices.

Skills:

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

3-5 year’s experience in this type of role

Agile development technologies such as Kanban and Scrum

Tech:

HTML

CSS

C# and ASP.Net

SQL

JavaScript

Azure

MVC

Benefits

Medical Aid

Remote working days

New technologies

Casual Dress code

