Skilled Senior .NET Developer

Senior .Net Developer – R80000 per month (Cape Town)
If you want a chance to work for a progressively growing team that involves the using the latest tech and cloud based software then this is an amazing opportunity for a you. My Client has chosen us, Nigel Frank to help them find the perfect person for this role. We are the leading recruiters for Microsoft and have matched job seekers to this company before with excellent feedback. Innovative designs, coding and testing make up some of this exciting job role.
Role:
- Maintain relationships with customers and adhere to companies values.
- Understand cost savings and accountability
- Be self-motivating and push to learn new things regularly
- Understand Azure Devops to manage tasks
- Design and maintain high level applications
- Write eloquent and efficient code that is testable
- Ensure communication between developers, analysts and architects to implement web applications form start to finish.
- Be knowledgeable of integration between applications
- Research/evaluate software products and recommend the best choices.
Skills:
- Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
- 3-5 year’s experience in this type of role
- Agile development technologies such as Kanban and Scrum
Tech:
- HTML
- CSS
- C# and ASP.Net
- SQL
- JavaScript
- Azure
- MVC
Benefits
- Medical Aid
- Remote working days
- New technologies
- Casual Dress code
If you want this opportunity to expand you knowledge and career then get in touch with me ASAP to secure the role! Please send your CV to (email address)
I look forward to speaking with you soon!