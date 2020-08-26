Software Developer

Software Developer with extensive development experience in C#, .Net and Angular, preferably in the financial services industry, required to function as a Senior Developer and Architect and participate as a member of the CRM Management Team of this JSE listed FSP, based in Bellville, Cape Town.

Minimum requirements:

– Tertiary IT qualification required – Degree/Honours Degree in Computer Science or Computer Engineering

– Expert C# , .Net and Angular development experience essential

– Strong Angular, Bootstrap experience required

– Experience with CI/CD pipelines in Azure Development required

– Kubernetes/Docker experience required

– Expert understanding of software development process essential

– Experience in CRM and client portal solutions essential

Responsibilities:

– Function as Senior Developer and Architect

– Align and build capabilities and services

– Review architecture of current software stack and guide the improvement process to utilize micro services

– Integrate services through cloud native services with the broader Group

– Provide input for other Developers, BA’s and Testers and maintain relationship with external software development partner

– Review current coding practices and implement and maintain improvement

– Assess and validate development requirements received with the BA’s, before submitting for development

– Liaise with business (pre-development) and testing (post-development) to ensure requirements are met

– Represent team in business sessions

– Implement process for gathering, reviewing and analyzing development requirements

