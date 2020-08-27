Developer – Java

Developer – Java (Parvana)About the Client:

Based in Somerset West, this global technology organization focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects.

A very secure and highly successful organization who prefer hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability.

As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Purpose:

To develop functionality for a J2EE based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application.

It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.

The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities:Â

Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.

Understanding existing products and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Evaluating and improving application performance and high availability features.

Creating unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Building and deploying the system on an application server.

Creating and executing qualification tests.

Incorporating work done by other developers, including debugging code, making changes to test data, etc.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science.

Requirements:

A strong knowledge of Java essential.

3+ years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience with source control applications (preferably Git).

Experience of the following technologies: JEE (J2EE) server side technologies | Java 6 and above. Spring framework (preferably Spring 4) | JPA / Hibernate. Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable). Build tools (i.e. Maven, Grunt). SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL). JavaScript framework (Angular). Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5 | REST / SOAP.

Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus: Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL. Groovy | Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins). Bower | Jasmine | Karma | Protractor | SoapUI. Integration experience (Web services, JMS ). JAXB and XML Schema | Docker | Use of a UML tool for documentation.



To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position