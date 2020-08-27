Developer – Java (Parvana)About the Client:
- Based in Somerset West, this global technology organization focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects.
A very secure and highly successful organization who prefer hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability.
As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.
Purpose:
- To develop functionality for a J2EE based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application.
- It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.
- The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.
Responsibilities:Â
- Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.
- Understanding existing products and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
- Improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Evaluating and improving application performance and high availability features.
- Creating unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
- Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
- Building and deploying the system on an application server.
- Creating and executing qualification tests.
- Incorporating work done by other developers, including debugging code, making changes to test data, etc.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science.
Requirements:
- A strong knowledge of Java essential.
- 3+ years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
- Experience with source control applications (preferably Git).
- Experience of the following technologies:
- JEE (J2EE) server side technologies | Java 6 and above.
- Spring framework (preferably Spring 4) | JPA / Hibernate.
- Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable).
- Build tools (i.e. Maven, Grunt).
- SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL).
- JavaScript framework (Angular).
- Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5 | REST / SOAP.
- Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus:
- Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL.
- Groovy | Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins).
- Bower | Jasmine | Karma | Protractor | SoapUI.
- Integration experience (Web services, JMS ).
- JAXB and XML Schema | Docker | Use of a UML tool for documentation.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)