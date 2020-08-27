Developer – Java

Developer – Java (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Based in Somerset West, this global technology organization focuses on big and complex applications for large government projects.
    A very secure and highly successful organization who prefer hiring perm staff and in return offer very good benefits and long term stability.
    As a culture, the focus is on holistic modernization and continuous improvement.

Purpose:

  • To develop functionality for a J2EE based product. The backend is a service oriented Spring based application.

  • It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web clients, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services.

  • The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of the existing code as well as new development to extend it for new functionality and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities:Â 

  • Supporting existing and developing new functionality and components.

  • Understanding existing products and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

  • Improving the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

  • Evaluating and improving application performance and high availability features.

  • Creating unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

  • Performing root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

  • Building and deploying the system on an application server.

  • Creating and executing qualification tests.

  • Incorporating work done by other developers, including debugging code, making changes to test data, etc.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Engineering or Computer Science.

Requirements:

  • A strong knowledge of Java essential.
  • 3+ years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
  • Experience in JavaScript or Typescript is preferred.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
  • Experience with source control applications (preferably Git).
  • Experience of the following technologies:
    • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies | Java 6 and above.
    • Spring framework (preferably Spring 4) | JPA / Hibernate.
    • Experience with an application server (Oracle Weblogic – preferable).
    • Build tools (i.e. Maven, Grunt).
    • SQL and experience with a relational database (Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL).
    • JavaScript framework (Angular).
    • Bootstrap, CSS3, HTML5 | REST / SOAP.
  • Knowledge and/or experience of the following would be a plus:
    • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL.
    • Groovy | Continuous integration (Hudson, Bamboo or Jenkins).
    • Bower | Jasmine | Karma | Protractor | SoapUI.
    • Integration experience (Web services, JMS ).
    • JAXB and XML Schema | Docker | Use of a UML tool for documentation.

