ENVIRONMENT: Be part of a fast-growing E-Commerce Platform seeking the technical expertise of an Engineering Team Lead (Database) to join a team where you can play an integral part shaping a culture of tech & data. You will require a Comp-Sci Degree or at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, MySQL, PostgreSQL, Python, Linux, TCP, UDP, IP, Nmap, Wireshark, Puppet, Chef, Ansible, Kafka, Pub/Sub, Cassandra, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, experience with Data Warehousing, Data Lakes, Lambda/Kappa architectures, Database Scheme Design, Automating tasks using Shell Scripting or writing small applications & have lead a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output. DUTIES: Architect and implement technical solutions to support scale and security initiatives.

Operational work, ensuring databases are operating smoothly, creating databases, users, tables, schema changes, bulk data changes, etc.

Maintenance and hygiene for longevity, attending to upgrades, ensuring backups are happening and healthy, capacity planning and forecasting.

Automation of repetitive tasks through scripting or code.

Mentor and coach data best practices within the organisation. Drive the adoption of these best practices to ensure data hygiene.

Implement features, technology, and processes that move the organisation towards industry best practices, improving on scalability, efficiency, reliability, and security.

Respond to Incidents. REQUIREMENTS: Comp-Sci Degree or 5-10 years relevant industry experience.

Open Source Relational Database systems MySQL, PostgreSQL. etc.

Linux administration – Processes, Networking, Disks, Security.

Leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output.

Mentoring, coaching, and developing others technically.

Working within an Agile team, and an advocate of that culture.

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of database schema design, and query optimization.

A thorough understanding of database principles and a deep understanding of database engines.

Proficient in Python.

A solid understanding of Networking – TCP, UDP, IP, Nmap, Wireshark, etc.

Configuration management systems such as Puppet, Chef, Ansible.

Kafka, Pub/Sub, or other event-based systems

Cassandra, MongoDB, Elasticsearch, and other database systems.

Experience with Data Warehousing, Data Lakes, Lambda/Kappa architectures.

Troubleshooting complex database operations and performance issues.

Automating tasks using Shell Scripting or writing small applications. ATTRIBUTES: Passionate about technology, systems and data.

Works well with people and is passionate about helping people be their best.

A team player, an active listener, mentor, and able to communicate well.

Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure.

Curious, always learning, and keeping up to date with the industry.