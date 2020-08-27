Front-End Web Developer

Aug 27, 2020

ENVIRONMENT:  

Your forward-thinking design & proactive character is sought by a dynamic HealthTech company seeking their next Front-End Web Developer. Your role will entail technical planning and delivery of web-based applications while also being responsible for the development of front-end elements of the company’s core products and internal web applications. You will require 5 years’ Web Dev experience within a commercial environment, experience optimizing web applications for use on mobile browsers, skilled in one or more JavaScript Frameworks like React, Angular, comfortable with testing frameworks & DevOps, Distributed Source Control & able to implement Automated & Unit testing. Any Java, Xamarin, Relational & NoSQL will be a plus. 

 

DUTIES: 

  • Develop and maintain front-end elements of web applications. 

  • Ensure the highest standards for front-end security and privacy protection are met. 

  • Strive for high performance and interoperability across multiple browsers and devices. 

  • Assist the Technical Lead with planning and architecture. 

  • Assist with application deployment processes. 

  • Develop and maintain automated testing environments. 

  • Build and maintain key web applications for both internal and external clients. 

  • Maintain and debug live production web applications & systems. 

  • Hands on development of the front-end and integration with provided REST APIs. 

  • Implement a cloud-based scalable architecture that can grow to support high demand and concurrency requirements. 

  • Implementation of security and data protection. 

  • Translate UI/UX wireframes to visual elements. 

  • Involvement in the full software development lifecycle, including – Agile processes: 

  • SCRUM and Sprint Planning 

  • Continuous Integration and Automated Deployment 

  • Maintain an automated testing environment 

  • Planning and architecture. 

 

REQUIREMENTS:  

  • At least 5 years Web Development experience in a commercial environment. 

  • Experience optimising web applications for use on mobile browsers. 

  • Experience with one or more of the major JavaScript frameworks e.g. React, Angular. 

  • Comfortable with testing frameworks and DevOps. 

