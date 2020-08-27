ENVIRONMENT:
Your forward-thinking design & proactive character is sought by a dynamic HealthTech company seeking their next Front-End Web Developer. Your role will entail technical planning and delivery of web-based applications while also being responsible for the development of front-end elements of the company’s core products and internal web applications. You will require 5 years’ Web Dev experience within a commercial environment, experience optimizing web applications for use on mobile browsers, skilled in one or more JavaScript Frameworks like React, Angular, comfortable with testing frameworks & DevOps, Distributed Source Control & able to implement Automated & Unit testing. Any Java, Xamarin, Relational & NoSQL will be a plus.
DUTIES:
-
Develop and maintain front-end elements of web applications.
-
Ensure the highest standards for front-end security and privacy protection are met.
-
Strive for high performance and interoperability across multiple browsers and devices.
-
Assist the Technical Lead with planning and architecture.
-
Assist with application deployment processes.
-
Develop and maintain automated testing environments.
-
Build and maintain key web applications for both internal and external clients.
-
Maintain and debug live production web applications & systems.
-
Hands on development of the front-end and integration with provided REST APIs.
-
Implement a cloud-based scalable architecture that can grow to support high demand and concurrency requirements.
-
Implementation of security and data protection.
-
Translate UI/UX wireframes to visual elements.
-
Involvement in the full software development lifecycle, including – Agile processes:
-
SCRUM and Sprint Planning
-
Continuous Integration and Automated Deployment
-
Maintain an automated testing environment
-
Planning and architecture.
REQUIREMENTS:
-
At least 5 years Web Development experience in a commercial environment.
-
Experience optimising web applications for use on mobile browsers.
-
Experience with one or more of the major JavaScript frameworks e.g. React, Angular.
-
Comfortable with testing frameworks and DevOps.