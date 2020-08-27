Front-End Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Your forward-thinking design & proactive character is sought by a dynamic HealthTech company seeking their next Front-End Web Developer. Your role will entail technical planning and delivery of web-based applications while also being responsible for the development of front-end elements of the company’s core products and internal web applications. You will require 5 years’ Web Dev experience within a commercial environment, experience optimizing web applications for use on mobile browsers, skilled in one or more JavaScript Frameworks like React, Angular, comfortable with testing frameworks & DevOps, Distributed Source Control & able to implement Automated & Unit testing. Any Java, Xamarin, Relational & NoSQL will be a plus.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain front-end elements of web applications.

Ensure the highest standards for front-end security and privacy protection are met.

Strive for high performance and interoperability across multiple browsers and devices.

Assist the Technical Lead with planning and architecture.

Assist with application deployment processes.

Develop and maintain automated testing environments.

Build and maintain key web applications for both internal and external clients.

Maintain and debug live production web applications & systems.

Hands on development of the front-end and integration with provided REST APIs.

Implement a cloud-based scalable architecture that can grow to support high demand and concurrency requirements.

Implementation of security and data protection.

Translate UI/UX wireframes to visual elements.

Involvement in the full software development lifecycle, including – Agile processes:

SCRUM and Sprint Planning

Continuous Integration and Automated Deployment

Maintain an automated testing environment

Planning and architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years Web Development experience in a commercial environment.

Experience optimising web applications for use on mobile browsers.

Experience with one or more of the major JavaScript frameworks e.g. React, Angular.

Comfortable with testing frameworks and DevOps.

Learn more/Apply for this position