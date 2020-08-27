Full Stack Senior Developer (Cape Town)

Full Stack Senior Developer – R70000-R100000 Per month (Cape Town)

If you are passionate and innovative then there is an amazing opportunity for a skilled Senior .Net Developer with my Client. They are a Startup business with a solid financial backing. The potential of this company exceeds expectations and have plans to expand beyond South Africa. You will get to work with diverse technologies including AI and 5G Technology plus many more. If you would like this challenge then join this team of highly skilled individuals who value equal opportunity and growth for their Company.

Role:

Building next generation platforms for investment

Launch mobile apps on Android and IOS

Manage a high quality development team

Take joint ownership of growth in the company and its technologies

Technologies:

.Net Core 2.2

Azure DevOps and Azure Cloud

8+ years working with backend software and prior experience in a senior role

College or University degree in a relevant field

Requirements:

Meet deadlines and build backend features

Set team goals and keep environment motivating

Oversee daily operations

Report on metrics and hire junior developers

Expert in .Net and .Net Core, including EF Core and LINQ

Experience with SQL and ORM

Design and develop software at an enterprise grade

Knowledge of automated testing and agile/scrum methodologies

Advanced experience in API architecture and MVC (Preferred)

A good amount of financial/investment knowledge (ideal)

Benefits:

Remote Work available

Casual start up atmosphere

Ownership of projects

New technologies

If you don’t want to miss out on the exciting opportunity then send your CV to (email address) to secure your role! They are eager to get started and meet you so send your information ASAP to work with new innovating tech.

