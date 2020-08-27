HR Productivity Analyst

Job Advert Summary

The HR Productivity Analyst role is a hands-on role that executes activities related to human capital optimisation (including but not limited to) productivity, cost control and efficiencies. The analyst develops various human capital models and measures that inform retrospective performance evaluations, future forecasts, baselines, benchmarks, gaps analysis and related interpretations to leverage new strengths and opportunities within five core human capital areas:

1. Headcount Management

2. Organisational Maintenance

3. Human Resource Dashboards

4. Workforce Management Development

5. Productivity related special requests.

