Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Business Analyst (Accounting) to join them on an independent contract basis

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Consult with business to identify business information requirements

– Analyse, decompose and model relevant business data requirements in the form of conceptual and logical data models and data definitions

– Assist with conceptualization, proposal of solution and business case development, with a specific focus on the data required to enable the proposed business solution

– Administration, planning and organizing of data modeling work to ensure successful and on time delivery

– Ensure that solutions deliver on business expectation in terms of data acquisition, processing and reporting

– Work with the systems analysts and database designers to ensure that they have a complete understanding of the data structures and information requirements, and verify that the technical implementation of the data management capability satisfies the stated business requirement

– Participate in quality assurance and user acceptance testing

– Investigate production incidents and change requests to identify solutions and work with development team to implement solutions

– Provide support and collaborate with project management, change management, training, design, development and testing competencies

– Comply with company policies and procedures, standards and methodologies

– Stay current on industry practices and trends in the short term insurance and retail distribution environments and contribute innovative ideas for the use of technology and improvement of processes

QUALIFICATIONS

Tertiary level qualification that includes Financial Accounting

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in Business analysis from an industry recognized training institution e.g. CBAP

MANDATORY EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst, with a focus on accounting systems and financial reporting. Financial solutions coupled to data warehousing

Understand the use of data modeling methodologies and tools e.g. Class modelling, entity relationship modelling, information cluster analysis, star schema design

Experience with working in an agile environment as part of a scrum team

ADDITIONAL EXPERIENCE

Experience in the short term insurance industry advantageous

Experience in the Financial Services industry advantageous

Experience in broker-based insurance distribution advantageous

COMPETENCIES

Strong SQL, Excel (Power Query) querying skills

Strong understanding of financial concepts

Understanding accounting processes within Policy Administration System (i.e. Premium and Claim invoicing and settlement) and impact on Finance processes/ systems

XML and XSD understanding, including querying

Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Understanding of high level systems architecture

Effective stakeholder management, conflict resolution, communication (both written and verbal) and relationship building skills

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Manage own workload and timelines

Facilitate workshops, decision-making and actions to enable teams to agree next steps

Work independently and collaboratively

Take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completion

