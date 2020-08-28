Junior Front End Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A digital advertising agency who prides itself on creating bespoke solutions to clients, is looking for a talented & innovative Junior Front End Developer, to join its team. You will require at least 5+ years relevant work experience, have proven experience building and maintaining web applications using HTML5, CSS3, SASS/SCSS/LESS, JavaScript, jQuery, Node.js or Webpack, have built component-based web apps, be familiar with Front End development best practice including progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO, working knowledge of Git and have experience integrating APIs such as Facebook, Twitter or Google Maps.

DUTIES

Build responsive websites, coding HTML responsive mailers, helping the Dev team with updating existing websites and supporting project rollouts.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5+ years relevant work experience.

Must have demonstrable experience –

Building and maintaining web applications with standard web technologies including: HTML5, CSS3, SASS / SCSS or LESS, JavaScript, jQuery.

With web application frameworks, predominately jQuery, Node.js or Webpack.

Building component-based web apps.

Familiar with front-end web development best practices, e.g. progressive enhancement, accessibility, responsive web design, performance and SEO.

Integrating with APIs such as Facebook, Twitter or Google Maps.

Working knowledge with version control system Git.

Desirable –

Angular, React, Vue.

WordPress or Laravel content management system(s) or experience working in PHP, Java programming environments or Angular or React frameworks.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good verbal and visual communication skills.

Able to handle ambiguity and efficiently prioritise tasks.

Independent self-starter and able to work effectively in a team environment.

COMMENTS:

