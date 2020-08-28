ENVIRONMENT:

Ensure the effective execution and delivery of exceptional quality IT projects as the next Senior Project Manager sought by a fast-paced and ever-evolving innovator in Cloud Computing. You will require Certifications in ITIL Foundation, PRINCE2 Practitioner or equivalent and AgilePM Foundation / Practitioner, have 7+ years’ experience in a similar role, experience helping businesses migrate to Cloud technology and be skilled in the following: Infrastructure Technology, Azure, Office 365, Virtualisation / Cloud platforms, MS Project and Visio and Waterfall, Agile Hybrid & Scrum methodologies.

DUTIES:

Manage a portfolio of complex project initiatives with project teams and project delivery across-geographies.

Full project lifecycle ownership from initiation to deployment.

Set and continually manage project plans and expectations – develop Statements of Work and appropriate specifications.

Report on project status, milestones, and success criteria – analyse and troubleshoot problem areas.

Ensure that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is to the appropriate levels of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the Programme plan and Programme governance arrangements.

Work creatively and analytically to solve problems demonstrating teamwork, innovation, and excellence.

Work across teams to prepare estimates and detailed project plans.

Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives.

Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools, and partnerships for the company.

Manage day-to-day project activities and resources and chair project meetings.

Oversee project budgets.

Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals.

Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks, and issues.

Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverables with team members / stakeholders / customers.

Develop trusted advisor relationship with customers – identify new opportunities to help customers solve their business problems.