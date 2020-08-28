Unified Comms Technical Specialist

ENVIRONMENT:  

The expertise of a tenacious and solutions-driven Unified Comms Technical Specialist who enjoys the challenge of resolving highly technical issues and demanding clients is sought by a dynamic Cloud Solutions Provider. You will be the technical product champion for all UC matters with emphasis on the design and implementation of a comprehensive Microsoft Teams-based voice solution for customers. This includes the ultimate decommissioning of legacy UC environments and the full breadth of activities leading to migration of customers to new, cloud/hybrid platforms.  

 

DUTIES: 

  • Liaise and work with key vendor partners to ensure you remain up to date with relevant UC, networking, and connectivity technologies. 

  • Be the ‘go-to’ person for technical queries regarding complex UC issues. 

  • Work closely with other customer-facing teams in the business. This will include Pre-Sales assignments (with Sales Specialists, Account Managers and Technical AMs); Solution Design (e.g. working with Professional Services Teams); Package Design (with Marketing); as well as upgrades, and migrations. 

  • Based on your designs, deliver customer solutions to agreed timescales, quality, and budget operating with a high degree of technical autonomy and self-administered technical project management. 

  • Proactively train other technical teams and Support personnel in your areas of responsibility to drive the clear separation of the customer Support function distinct from the Technical Solutions Team. 

  • Be a point of technical excellence and final escalation for critical problems within your technology focus, engaging with vendors for troubleshooting where required. 

  • Provide proactive technical management for specific environments thereby ensuring platforms are highly-available, remain up to date and highly secure. 

  • Support the company’s strategic transition to cloud-based offerings and closer working relationships with specialist partners through hands-on project work to rationalise and reduce direct infrastructure across all platforms. 

  • Be a team player, willing to share knowledge and experience with others to ensure no single point of failure exists within the team. 

  • Produce regular time, progress, and KPI reporting in line with company standards in order to track the effectiveness of your work and engagements. 

  • Be required to carry out[CC1] such alternative or additional duties as the company may from time to time reasonably require. E.g. take part in of out-of-hours escalation process for critical Incidents. 

 

REQUIREMENTS:  

Qualifications – 

  • Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree. 

  • Accreditations in related technologies (e.g. Microsoft MS-700 Managing Teams, MS 70-333 Enterprise Voice, Cisco CCNA, CCNP, Fortinet NSE, etc.). 

 

Experience/Skills – 

  • At least 5 years professional experience in UC and voice network engineering in a large and complex network environment. These should include several years of hands-on configuration, administration and troubleshooting experience of switches, routers, and firewall devices. 

  • Deep working knowledge of UC and Voice technologies such as Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. 

