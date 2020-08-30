Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

This company is a global pioneer in the space of indexing, a revolutionary way to diversify an investment portfolio. The company is soon to launch a mobile application for Android and IOS together with a selection of investment bundles which are completely unique to anything already on the market. The successful candidate will enter a close knit positive work environment where they can grow and up skill within the latest, cutting edge technologies.

Tech stack:

8+ years .Net experience

2 years .Net core 2.2 experience

React essential

Azure cloud essential

DevOps – Azure

The ideal candidate will have:

Have good finance/investment knowledge and associated database/process design

Be self sufficient but also work effectively in a team of 8-12

Self disciplined, motivated and show initiative

The ability to meet deadlines on time

Act strategically as well as being hands on

