Senior .NET Developer – Cape Town

This company is a global pioneer in the space of indexing, a revolutionary way to diversify an investment portfolio. The company is soon to launch a mobile application for Android and IOS together with a selection of investment bundles which are completely unique to anything already on the market. The successful candidate will enter a close knit positive work environment where they can grow and up skill within the latest, cutting edge technologies.
Tech stack:
- 8+ years .Net experience
- 2 years .Net core 2.2 experience
- React essential
- Azure cloud essential
- DevOps – Azure
The ideal candidate will have:
- Have good finance/investment knowledge and associated database/process design
- Be self sufficient but also work effectively in a team of 8-12
- Self disciplined, motivated and show initiative
- The ability to meet deadlines on time
- Act strategically as well as being hands on