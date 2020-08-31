Group HR System Specialist (Recruitment)

Job Advert Summary

A B-degree in Human Resources is essential.

3 – 5 Years’ experience in general Human Resources.

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in supporting and understanding the back end of a HR system (e.g. SAP, SuccessFactors, VIP).

Knowledge of Human Resources processes and principles, specifically focused on Recruitment and Selection.

Accountable for consistently focusing on client service excellence.

The ability to build collaborative and diverse relationships and actively participate as a team member.

Critically review relevant information and data to make sound decisions from available information.

The ability to adapt to changes within the work environment.

The ability to manage day-to-day compliance and maintain service level agreements.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (i.e. Word, Excel, Outlook).Key OutputsResponsible for configuring system requirements through analysis, design and support

Provide specialist system support to Mediclinic business divisions globally on the supported HR Systems.

Manage system upgrade releases through set up of test scripts and liaising with relevant teams.

Research new or changed functionalities on SuccessFactors and advise accordingly.Other InformationCandidates, who are interested in applying for this position, can apply directly at https://mediclinic.erecruit.co.za

Please ensure that your profile is complete and up to date with the latest information, before applying.

For any online support, please contact the Mediclinic Career Centre

